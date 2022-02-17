English
    China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

    "We hope India can take concrete measures to maintain the sound development momentum of bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.

    Reuters
    February 17, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    China on Thursday expressed serious concerns regarding India's ban of Chinese apps over security reasons, adding that it hopes India would treat all foreign investors, including Chinese firms, in a transparent, fair and non-discriminatory manner.

    India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese, government sources told Reuters.
