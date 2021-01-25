MARKET NEWS

China draws line at military talks, wants India to vacate South Bank of Pangong Tso first: Report

While China reportedly focused on Pangong Tso region during the military talks, the Indian side stressed on a complete restoration of status quo ante as of pre-April 2020.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST
Representative image (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Representative image (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

At the ninth round of military talks held on January 24, China reportedly drew the line by asking India to "withdraw first".

Before the People's Liberation Army (PLA) vacates from friction points in Ladakh, the Chinese side wants India to pull back its troops from the strategic heights in South Bank of Pangong Tso - which were taken over in August 2020, CNN-News 18 reported.

"They insisted on discussion on South Bank alone. We want a discussion on all friction points," an official privy to the development told the channel.

The ninth round of talks, held after a gap of around two-and-a-half months, continued for nearly 15 hours. The meeting was held at Moldo border point, on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Indian delegation was led by XIV Corps Commander Lt General PGK Menon, whereas, the Chinese panel was headed by Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang Military Region.

The meeting was aimed at resolving the border standoff, which has continued for the past nine months. The row had erupted in April-May last year, when the Chinese side attempted to unilaterally change the status quo in eastern Ladakh region of the LAC.

The Indian forces took over strategic heights at South Bank of Pangong Tso, in August-end. The move is considered to have foiled the plans of PLA in eastern Ladakh.

While China reportedly focused on Pangong Tso region during the military talks, the Indian side stressed on a complete restoration of status quo ante as of pre-April 2020.
Moneycontrol News
