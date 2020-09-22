China doubled its air bases, air defences along India border in 3 years : Report

The Doklam standoff between India and China at the Nathu La border in 2017 seems to have resulted in the change of China’s strategic targets. Beijing more than doubled its count of air bases, air defence positions and heliports close to the Indian border over the previous three years, writes NDTV, based on a yet-to-be released report by a global geopolitical intelligence platform.

The report by the channel cites a document by US-based Stratfor highlighting China’s military infrastructure build-up by way of an in-depth evaluation of satellite images of facilities which may impact India’s safety.

“The timing of the Chinese build-up of military facilities along the border with India just prior to the ongoing Ladakh standoff suggests these border tensions are part of a much larger effort by China to assert control over its border regions,” said Sim Tack, the author of the research document, according to the report.

“The enlargement and development of military infrastructure is most often nonetheless underway, so the Chinese military exercise that we’re seeing alongside the border with India as we speak is just the start of a longer-term intent,” the report says.

According to the report, China has "began setting up at the very least 13 solely new military positions close to its borders with India". These include three air bases, five permanent air defence positions and five heliports. ”Construction on four of those new heliports started only after the onset of the current Ladakh crisis in May,” it says.