China developing fighter aircraft base near Ladakh: Report

In a bid to strengthen its fighter aircraft operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China is reportedly developing an airbase close to the Eastern Ladakh region in Shakche town in the Xinjiang province.

"The base is coming up between the existing airbases of Kashgar and Hogan which have been carrying out fighter operations along the Indian borders for a long time. This new base for fighter operations will fill up the gap for the Chinese Air Force in this region," sources told ANI.

Government sources told the news agency that Shakche town already has an airbase it is being upgraded for fighter aircraft operations.

As per the report, there was a 400 km gap between the existing air bases in China and the LAC. It will now be bridged with the new Shakche airfield.

India and China were locked in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. However, they completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.

India has been particularly pressing for the disengagement of troops in Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang.