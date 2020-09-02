China 'deliberately' provoked India in fresh clash in eastern Ladakh: US intelligence

China “deliberately” provoked India with a new incursion into contested territory after a fresh confrontation between India and China on the southern bank of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, an American intelligence assessment said.

On August 31, the Indian Army said the Chinese military had carried out "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. But, the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops.

Talking about this, the US intelligence assessment said that Beijing remains enraged that its local commander withdrew forces when a physical conflict appeared about to be happened, reported US News.

In the skirmish, Indian forces have prevented any loss of ground, believes the US, said the report citing a source familiar with the assessment.

The fresh attempt by China to change the status quo in the Pangong lake area is the first major incident in the area after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. China also suffered casualties but is yet to make the details public. According to an American intelligence report, it was 35.

Following the deadly June clash, Indians were better prepared to respond to the Chinese provocation, the US reportedly believes.

The report further said that the assessment does not conclude that Chinese forces were the first to act provocatively in this case, but the US has chosen to support India's side because of Beijing's past provocative behavior.

The timing of the latest clash has confused the American intelligence officials and local analysts as it came when China seeks to cool tensions and improve ties with India amid fears the latest violence has pushed New Delhi into closer cooperation with the US, said the report.

The US is closely monitoring the border dispute between India and China and it hopes for a peaceful resolution, said a State Department spokesperson.