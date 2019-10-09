China confirms PM Modi-Xi Jinping's second informal summit on October 11-12

Beijing has confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India for an informal summit on October 11-12. The delayed confirmation comes with less than two days to go for the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting at Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu. The temple town is close to state capital Chennai. This would be the two leaders’ second informal summit. They had held a similar meeting in Wuhan, China in 2018.

Modi and Xi will hold four meetings lasting for a total of five hours.

According to reports, the two leaders will tour Mamallapuram for an hour and visit three monuments – Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Rathas and Shore Temple. A cultural programme and a private dinner will be organised at the Shore Temple. These monuments are also UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

This is before Xi returns to Chennai for the night. Reports suggest that the two leaders will hold informal talks on October 12 at a five-star hotel overlooking the Bay of Bengal. They will again meet for lunch before the Chinese President departs from Chennai.

The two sides could discuss issues relating to Ladakh, China’s 5G network policy, counter-terrorism and sustainable marine economy.

Earlier, reports had suggested that trade ties and stability at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) could be the focus areas of the summit.

Xi’s visit also comes at a time when the Indian Army is holding its largest mountain combat exercise. The exercise is happening in Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing has been reportedly irked by this exercise and has complained to Delhi about it.

The administration has been working round the clock to get the historic town ready for the summit.