 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

China complains over support for Taiwan at COP27 climate summit

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST

Using a 'right of reply' statement at the end of a day of speeches at the Sharm el-Sheikh conference, China urged the summit to stick to the 'One China Principle' under which it regards Taiwan as part of China.

China on Tuesday criticised calls made by some COP27 delegations for Taiwan to be included in the annual climate talks process.

Using a 'right of reply' statement at the end of a day of speeches at the Sharm el-Sheikh conference, China urged the summit to stick to the 'One China Principle' under which it regards Taiwan as part of China.

"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," a member of the Chinese delegation said in the main plenary hall, according to translated remarks.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims.

China launched military drills near Taiwan in August, after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, including firing missiles into waters near the island.

Earlier in Sharm el-Sheikh, Guatemala's environment minister Gerson Elias Barrios Garrido praised Taiwan's assistance in his country efforts to adapt to rising global temperatures.