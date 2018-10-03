China building military airbase just 1,350km away from New Delhi? India worried after reports emerge

The security establishment in New Delhi is concerned about reports that China is turning Gonggar airport in Lhasa into a military airbase, reports Hindustan Times citing officials privy to the matter.

The airport located in the capital city of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) was built in 1965. It is meant to be a civilian airport opened to boost regional connectivity. However, the neighbouring country has now constructed underground bomb-proof shelters to house fighter jets at the place, claimed the officials.

As per the report, a "taxi track" has been built that leads from the airstrip to bomb-proof hangars. These hangars, which have been constructed deep inside the mountains nearby, can house around three squadrons of fighter jets or about 36 aircraft at a time.

According to an official, such bomb-proof hangars are needed for fighters when a country prepares for possible hostilities. They are vulnerable to attacks, if kept in open. When required, they are pulled out of the shelters and launched, the official added.

What makes this action a concern for India is the fact that the Gonggar airport is only 1,350 km away from New Delhi.

China’s Air Force already has similar facilities along its border with Russia.

In addition to the above concern, New Delhi is also worried about augmentation of Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) bases near some of the airfields and their expansion along with helicopter bases. It includes augmentation of the SAM base near the Shigatse airfield situated across Sikkim.

This news has emerged amid talks between the two countries to work towards firming up a new bilateral pact on defence cooperation and increase interaction between their militaries at multiple levels to avoid Doklam-like standoffs along the disputed border.