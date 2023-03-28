 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China aims to replace US as global net security provider, says Army chief General Manoj Pande

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Speaking at an event here on Monday, he also said China wants to replace the United States as a global net security provider and cited Beijing's involvement in brokering recent peace talks between arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran and putting forth a peace plan to end the 13-month-long Russia-Ukraine war.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande has said transgressions remain the potential trigger for escalations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and asserted India has adequate reserves and was prepared to deal with any contingency.

Speaking at an event here on Monday, he also said China wants to replace the United States as a global net security provider and cited Beijing's involvement in brokering recent peace talks between arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran and putting forth a peace plan to end the 13-month-long Russia-Ukraine war.

The Army chief said China has accrued significant capacities for force mobilization, application, and sustenance of military operations and maintained the long-pending boundary issue can not be divorced from bilateral relations between the two Asian giants.

General Pande said Chinese attempts to carry out transgressions across the LAC in violations of past agreements/protocols remain a matter of concern for India, but the Army's preparedness remains of a high order, comments coming in the backdrop of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 2020.