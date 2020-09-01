China accuses India of “violating consensus” amid border talks

The tension between the Indian Army and Chinese troops escalated after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15 (Source: Reuters)

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has accused India of “undermining the consensus” amid ongoing border and diplomatic talks between the neighbours.

The PLA’s Western Theatre Command, in an official statement, accused Indian troops of “violating the consensus reached during multi-level talks” and crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on August 31, Mint reported.

“Indian troops purposely launched provocations. China strongly opposes the acts and urges India to immediately withdraw the troops that have illegally crossed the LAC,” the statement, issued on August 31, said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said in its statement on August 31 that it were Chinese troops who violated consensus and carried out provocative military movements, aimed at changing the status quo at the LAC, on the night of August 29-30.

The army further said that Indian soldiers pre-empted the PLA’s activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso and undertook measures to strengthen positions and thwart Chinese intentions. The Chinese military’s actions were meant to unilaterally change facts on the ground, it said.

The tension between the Indian Army and Chinese troops escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties, but it is yet to give out the details.