Chimur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chimur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chimur is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Chandrapur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Voter turnout was 74.86% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 71.79% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Banti Bhangdiya won this seat by a margin of 25155 votes, which was 12.82% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 196240 votes.Wadettiwar Vijay Namdeorao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 30616 votes. INC polled 169113 votes, 52.83% of the total votes polled.
