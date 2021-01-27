Chilly morning in Mumbai, Mercury dips to 15.3 degrees Celsius

Mumbai winter (File photo - Reuters)

Residents of Mumbai woke up to a chilly Wednesday morning (January 27) as the minimum temperature slipped to 15.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far in the city this year, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra are experiencing the chill because of the northerly winds, the IMD official here said.

"The IMD had already predicted a drop in temperature from Wednesday onwards. Today morning, Mumbai city's minimum temperature was 15.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this year," he said.

The northerly winds have resulted in a drop in temperatures in the entire north India, he noted.

"Maharashtra's weather conditions are also impacted because of it, bringing in more cool breeze and causing the chill in several parts of the state," he said.

The weather conditions are likely to remain same for the next couple of days, the official said.