Children, youth from Delhi's slum participate in PM's cross country race

Thousands of children and youth from the slums of the national capital participated in the 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi Cross Country Slum race' organised by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the race hosted as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebration programmes under 'Sewa Pakhwara' at Dhyanchand Stadium here.

Shah said the race was aimed at the prime minister's goal to bring all sections of the society to the mainstream of national life.

Along with education, this race will connect these children with sports and boost their confidence, he added.