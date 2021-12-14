Children home run by Missionaries of Charity booked for religious conversion bid

Representative image

The Gujarat police has registered an FIR against the director of a children's home run by the Missionaries of Charity in Vadodara for allegedly attempting to convert girls to Christianity by making them wear a cross and giving them the Bible for recitation.

The FIR was registered on December 12 based on a complaint by the in-charge of the Vadodara district social security office Mayank Trivedi that attempts were being made to convert Hindu girls staying there to Christianity, as per an Indian Express report.

As per the report, Trivedi, along with the Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee of the district, visited the charity home in Makarpura area on December 9.

The FIR stated that the management kept a Bible on the table of a storeroom for girls to recite from in an attempt at religious conversion.

According to the FIR, the institution allegedly undertook activities to hurt the "religious sentiments of Hindus intentionally" and attempted to "lure girls to adopt Christianity".

The alleged incidents took place between February 10 and December 9 this year.

It invoked sections 3 and 4 of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act related to converting, or attempting to convert a person from one religion to another through force, allurement or fraudulent means, as well as sections 295 (A) and 298 of the Indian Penal Code related to hurting religious feelings.

"We are not involved in any religious conversion activity… We have 24 girls in the home. These girls live with us and they follow our practice as they see us doing the same when we pray and live. We have not converted anyone or forced anyone to marry into Christian faith," a spokesperson for the Missionaries of Charity said, as quoted in the report.