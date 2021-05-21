Children and COVID-19: All you need to know

In most cases, children suffering from covid-19 may be mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic

The second coronavirus wave that has seen record daily infections in India has also hit the younger population, especially children hard. Several experts and doctors have warned that a third wave in inevitable and could affect a large number of children. The Supreme Court, too, has asked the government to prepare for the eventuality it.

The ministry of health and family welfare has released guidelines for managing COVID-19 in children, here is what it says:

Symptoms

Most children affected by the coronavirus will be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. For these, the most common symptoms are fever, cough, breathlessness, loss of taste and smell, sore throat and diarrohea.

Moderate cases of COVID-19 in children will have rapid respiration rates. Oxygen saturation levels under 90 percent will be treated as a severe infection. Under such circumstances, children could also present symptoms such as severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock or even multi-organ dysfunction syndrome.

Detection

Overall, the coronavirus infection can only be determined through a clinical test. While asymptomatic children or children with mild symptoms will be screened if a parent or a guardian is diagnosed, others will have to be taken to a dedicated test facility to get the right approvals.

Treatments and isolation

Asymptomatic or kids children with mild symptoms of COVID-19 can usually be home isolated. For treatment, they can be administered with symptom treatment drugs like paracetamol for the fever and a throat soothing agent like saline water gargle for cough. A nutritious diet is a must as is plenty of fluid intake to keep hydration levels high.

Children with moderate or severe cases of COVID-19 will have to be admitted to dedicated COVID-19 health centres or even secondary and tertiary level healthcare facilities. While moderate cases will require no further investigations unless the child suffers from other comorbid conditions, severe cases will have to be investigated with chest x-rays, complete blood counts and even liver and renal function tests.