MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Children and COVID-19: All you need to know

Most children affected by the coronavirus will be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. The most common symptoms are fever, cough, breathlessness, loss of taste and smell, sore throat and diarrohea.

Moneycontrol News
May 21, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST
In most cases, children suffering from covid-19 may be mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic

In most cases, children suffering from covid-19 may be mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic


The second coronavirus wave that has seen record daily infections in India has also hit the younger population, especially children hard. Several experts and doctors have warned that a third wave in inevitable and could affect a large number of children. The Supreme Court, too, has asked the government to prepare for the eventuality it.

The ministry of health and family welfare has released guidelines for managing COVID-19 in children, here is what it says:

Symptoms

Most children affected by the coronavirus will be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. For these, the most common symptoms are fever, cough, breathlessness, loss of taste and smell, sore throat and diarrohea.

Moderate cases of COVID-19 in children will have rapid respiration rates. Oxygen saturation levels under 90 percent will be treated as a severe infection. Under such circumstances, children could also present symptoms such as severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock or even multi-organ dysfunction syndrome.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Detection

Overall, the coronavirus infection can only be determined through a clinical test. While asymptomatic children or children with mild symptoms will be screened if a parent or a guardian is diagnosed, others will have to be taken to a dedicated test facility to get the right approvals.

Treatments and isolation

Asymptomatic or kids children with mild symptoms of COVID-19 can usually be home isolated. For treatment, they can be administered with symptom treatment drugs like paracetamol for the fever and a throat soothing agent like saline water gargle for cough.  A nutritious diet is a must as is plenty of fluid intake to keep hydration levels high.

Children with moderate or severe cases of COVID-19 will have to be admitted to dedicated COVID-19 health centres or even secondary and tertiary level healthcare facilities. While moderate cases will require no further investigations unless the child suffers from other comorbid conditions, severe cases will have to be investigated with chest x-rays, complete blood counts and even liver and renal function tests.

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines
Also read: Has the second coronavirus wave derailed India's mall story

COVID-19 | Govt now prefers rapid antigen tests to RT-PCR to contain virus in rural areas

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19
first published: May 21, 2021 01:36 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.