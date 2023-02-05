 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Child marriage: AIUDF claims crackdown without framing rules; Cong questions failure of other govt bodies

Feb 05, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia questioned the government for failing to take action against child rights protection bodies who have not taken measures against child marriage.

The AIUDF on Saturday alleged that the Assam government is carrying out a crackdown on child marriage under provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) without framing the requisite rules.

The Congress too questioned the BJP-led government for failing to act against agencies which are mandated to protect child rights.

In a crackdown on child marriage since Friday, police have arrested 2,258 people so far based on 4,074 FIRs registered against such cases with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserting on Saturday that the drive will continue till the 2026 Assembly election.AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam claimed that rules for implementing the (PCMA) have not been framed by the state government.

"The PCMA of 2006 came into effect in 2007. Since it is a Central act, the states have to frame the rules. From 2007 to 2014, the state was under Congress rule, and since then, under BJP. Why didn't the government of the day frame the rules?" he questioned.