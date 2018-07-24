Child care leave for female, certain male Maha govt staffers

Female government employees in Maharashtra, as well as their widower male colleagues with children below the age of 18, will be entitled to 180 days of special leave to look after them.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet earlier this month in Nagpur and the Government Resolution (GR) on the matter was issued today.

According to the GR, the eligible employee can avail a minimum leave of two months in a year. The two-month paid leave can be spread over three spells.

The special leave will be for looking after two children. The onus will be on the sanctioning officer to ensure the leave provision is not misused, it said.

Male employees who are widowers or whose wives are bedridden and not capable to look after their children are also eligible to avail the special 180-day leave till the children turn 18.

Besides state government employees, Zilla Parishad teaching and non-teaching staff, their counterparts in recognized and aided educational institutions, agriculture and non-agricultural universities and colleges affiliated to them will be entitled for the special leave, the GR said.

Leave Travel Concession (LTC) will not be granted during the leave period, the GR said.