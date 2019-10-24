Chikhli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chikhli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chikhli is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Buldhana district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 68.53% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.74% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rahul Siddhavinayak Bondre won this seat by a margin of 14061 votes, which was 7.73% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 181970 votes.