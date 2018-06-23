App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chief Minister K Palaniswami asks Centre to speed up air connectivity to Tamil Nadu towns

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami said the Hosur airport should be made operational immediately.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami urged the Centre to speed up air connectivity to the towns of the state, including the industrial hub of Hosur under the Regional Air Connectivity Scheme (RACS).

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, he said the Hosur airport should be made operational immediately.

The chief minister said the move would serve as an "engine of growth" to the industrial hub of Krishnagiri and neighbouring districts.

He said the flight operations were yet to start from Hosur "for want of No Objection Certificate from the Bengaluru International Airport, though the town was selected under the Centre's RACS in the first phase".

related news

Also, the Hosur airport will help develop the Chennai-Bengalore industrial corridor, Palaniswami said.

"I, therefore, request you to kindly instruct the civil aviation authorities to make Hosur airport operational immediately," the AIADMK leader said.

He said the bidding process with airline operators has been completed in respect of Neyveli, which was also selected in phase I of the connectivity plan, and requested steps for early flight operations.

Noting that Ramanathapuram was picked in the second phase of the plan, Palaniswami said Rameswaram (an island and a pilgrimage centre about 59 km from Ramanathapuram town) attracted pilgrims from all over the country.

Hence, the air operations to Ramanathapuram should be expedited by starting the bidding process, he said.

The Regional Air Connectivity Scheme, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), is aimed at bringing air connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities and making air travel affordable for the people.

Flight services to Salem from Chennai took off in March this year, a first under the connectivity scheme.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 06:12 pm

tags #India #K Palaniswami #Politics #Suresh Prabhu #UDAN

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.