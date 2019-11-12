Chief Justice of India under RTI Act: SC to pronounce verdict on November 13

The Supreme Court will pronounce on November 12 its verdict on a plea challenging the Delhi High Court decision bringing the office of the chief justice of India under the Right to Information Act.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the judgement at 2 pm. Other members of the bench are Justices N V Ramana, D Y Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.