Chief Justice of India under RTI Act: SC to pronounce verdict on November 13

Other members of the bench are Justices N V Ramana, D Y Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.
The Supreme Court will pronounce on November 12 its verdict on a plea challenging the Delhi High Court decision bringing the office of the chief justice of India under the Right to Information Act.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the judgement at 2 pm. Other members of the bench are Justices N V Ramana, D Y Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.The notice regarding the pronouncement of judgement was made public on the official website of the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 04:20 pm