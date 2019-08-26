Chidambaram's counsel moves SC for listing of plea challenging trial court's remand order

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday moved the Supreme Court, saying his plea challenging the trial court's order remanding him to CBI custody in the INX media case has not been listed for hearing today despite the apex court's direction on August 23.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi and said that during the hearing on Friday last, the court had said that the plea challenging the remand order would be taken up for hearing today but it has not been listed for arguments.

The bench told Sibal that Chidambaram's plea will be listed for hearing after the registry gets necessary orders from CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

"The registry has some difficulty and we have to take orders from the Chief Justice," the bench told Sibal.