Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chidambaram's counsel moves SC for listing of plea challenging trial court's remand order

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi and said that during the hearing on Friday last, the court had said that the plea challenging the remand order would be taken up for hearing today but it has not been listed for arguments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday moved the Supreme Court, saying his plea challenging the trial court's order remanding him to CBI custody in the INX media case has not been listed for hearing today despite the apex court's direction on August 23.

The bench told Sibal that Chidambaram's plea will be listed for hearing after the registry gets necessary orders from CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

"The registry has some difficulty and we have to take orders from the Chief Justice," the bench told Sibal.

Chidambaram's pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's August 28 order dismissing his anticipatory bail in the INX media corruption and money laundering cases lodged by CBI and ED are listed for hearing in the apex court today.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

