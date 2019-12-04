App
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chidambaram walks out of jail, says not a single charge framed against him

Chidambaram was granted bail earlier in the day by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on December 4 night walked out of Tihar jail after spending 106 days in prison and said not a single charge has been framed against him.

He, however, said he did not want to comment on the case.

Chidambaram was granted bail earlier in the day by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case.

Close

"After 106 days of pre-trial incarceration, not a single charge has been framed against me," he said.

Several Congress workers greeted the former Union minister after he stepped out of the prison.

His son Karti welcomed him as he came out of the prison.

First Published on Dec 4, 2019 09:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #P Chidambaram

