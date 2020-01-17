Chidambaram takes jibe at Piyush Goyal's Amazon comment, says it makes "great headline"



The snub will reverse the five successive month decline in Imports and the eight successive month decline in Exports. The

Commerce Minister should snub more people to boost Imports and Exports.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 16, 2020



Commerce Minister snubbing Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes for a great headline in the world's media.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 16, 2020

In a sarcastic response to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's comment on Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said: "the snub will reverse the successive decline in imports and exports".Chidambaram also said Goyal's statement makes a "great headline".

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on January 15 said the e-commerce giant will export $10 billion worth of Make in India goods by 2025. He also said Amazon will invest $1 billion to help small and medium business enterprises.

Following that announcement, Goyal said Amazon is "not doing India any favours" by investing $1 billion.