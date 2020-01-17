Chidambaram takes jibe at Piyush Goyal's Amazon comment, says it makes "great headline"

Bezos on January 15 said the e-commerce giant will export $10 billion worth of Make in India goods by 2025.
In a sarcastic response to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's comment on Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said: "the snub will reverse the successive decline in imports and exports".
The snub will reverse the five successive month decline in Imports and the eight successive month decline in Exports. The
Commerce Minister should snub more people to boost Imports and Exports.
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 16, 2020
Chidambaram also said Goyal's statement makes a "great headline".
Commerce Minister snubbing Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes for a great headline in the world's media.
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 16, 2020
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on January 15 said the e-commerce giant will export $10 billion worth of Make in India goods by 2025. He also said Amazon will invest $1 billion to help small and medium business enterprises.
Following that announcement, Goyal said Amazon is "not doing India any favours" by investing $1 billion.