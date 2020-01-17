App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chidambaram takes jibe at Piyush Goyal's Amazon comment, says it makes "great headline"

Bezos on January 15 said the e-commerce giant will export $10 billion worth of Make in India goods by 2025.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a sarcastic response to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's comment on Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said: "the snub will reverse the successive decline in imports and exports".

Chidambaram also said Goyal's statement makes a "great headline".

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on January 15 said the e-commerce giant will export $10 billion worth of Make in India goods by 2025. He also said Amazon will invest $1 billion to help small and medium business enterprises. 

Following that announcement, Goyal said Amazon is "not doing India any favours" by investing $1 billion. 

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 10:39 am

tags #Economy #India #P Chidamabaram

