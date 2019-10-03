App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chidambaram moves SC seeking bail in INX Media corruption case

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the INX Media corruption case. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by justice N V Ramana.

The bench also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari said that Chidambaram's plea would be sent to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for taking a call on listing of the matter.

The Congress leader, who is presently lodged in jail in judicial custody, has moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's September 30 verdict dismissing his bail plea in the case.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

