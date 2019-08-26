Chidambaram-INX Media case LIVE: Ex-FM's legal team complains of ED affidavit being leaked

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 26, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
SC rejects anticipatory bail plea, calls it 'infructuous'
Hearing begins
SC to also hear Chidambaram’s fresh plea against arrest
INX Media case: SC to hear Chidambaram’s pleas today
Update: The proceedings have paused for lunch. The hearing will resume at 2.10 pm.
What happened in the SC today:
> After initial hurdles, Chidambaram’s legal team was able to list all three pleas
> SC rejected the ex-FM’s plea against dismissal of anticipatory bail by Delhi HC
> The top court called it "infructuous" as CBI has already arrested Chidambaram
> SC hearing Chidambaram’s plea seeking protection from arrest, from ED
> Next, the SC is expected to hear the plea seeking protection from arrest, from CBI
Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram in SC: If documents were available, then why was he not confronted? Why did they pass the documents to the Delhi High Court judge in a sealed covers? This is a media trial.
Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram in SC: CBI is asking Chidambaram, do you have a Twitter account? What kind of questions are being asked? 26 hours of examination and nothing (documents) has been put to him.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has said that ED did not leak the affidavit and added that it was leaked after it was served to Chidambaram’s lawyers.
Recap:
The Supreme Court today refused to entertain Chidambaram's plea challenging the dismissal of his anticipatory bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX Media case.
Two other petitions are currently being heard.
Read the full story here
Sibal has claimed that Chidambaram has been questioned for 26 and half hours by the CBI and the only question put to him is whether he maintains a bank account in Britain.
"Let them show one property in name of P Chidambaram and we will withdraw our petition from SC," Sibal says.
Kapil Sibal arguing in SC for Chidambaram: Notes, documents, diaries were passed on to Delhi HC judge as evidence. These documents were not shown to P Chidambaram during questioning. It cannot be that they give or show any document to the court and I am not entitled to look into it. They leak it to media. They leaked the ED affidavit to the media.
Kapil Sibal has complained about ED's affidavit being leaked even without having been filed.
Tushar Mehta responds, "We have not leaked it. In fact, they should answer how the entire case was being discussed by their legal team across TV channels."