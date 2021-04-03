Chhattisgarh surge continues with 4,174 cases, new strain detected

The Chhattisgarh health minister said, as per the recent reports (of samples of COVID-19 patients from the state) received from the Centre, a new strain named N440K of the coronavirus has been found in eight patients. (Representative image: Reuters)

Chhattisgarh continued to witness a spurt in COVID-19 cases as 4,174 people were detected with the infection on April 1, the third consecutive day the addition was in the 4000 plus range, taking its overall tally to 357,978, an official said.

In another development, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo said a new variant of the coronavirus had been reported in eight patients of the state.

With 43 deaths recorded during the day, the state-wide toll mounted to 4,247, while 52 people were discharged from hospitals and 893 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 31,858 active cases.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 321,873, he said.

"The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 1,405 and 964 of the new cases respectively. The total count of infection in Raipur has reached 68,404, including 930 deaths, while Durg's caseload increased to 41,032, including 766 deaths. Bilaspur witnessed 244 new cases, Rajnandgaon 241 and Mahasamund 188," he said.

Of deaths recorded during the day, 14 took place on Friday, 19 on Thursday and 10 earlier, he added.

With 34,075 samples tested on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 5,832,736.

Meanwhile, the state health minister said, as per the recent reports (of samples of COVID-19 patients from the state) received from the Centre, a new strain named N440K of the coronavirus has been found in eight patients.

"However, the variant is a normal mutation (of the virus) and there is no need to worry. Neither the Centre nor our scientists have warned (that is more virulent). Whatever treatment and procedure was underway for the previous strain, the same will be continued for the new one," he added.

Amid a surge in cases in Durg, the administration there imposed a complete lockdown from April 6 till April 14.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 357,978, new cases 4,174, death toll 4,247, recovered 321,873, active cases 31,858, Tests today 34,075, Total tests 58,32,736.