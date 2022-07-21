Chhattisgarh: Ravindra Choubey given Singh Deo's Panchayat and Rural development ministry

Five days after senior minister T S Singh Deo quit the Panchayat and Rural Development portfolio, its charge was given to his cabinet colleague Ravindra Choubey on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made the announcement in the state Assembly.

Choubey already holds the charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare and Biodiversity, Animal Husbandry Development, Fisheries and Water Resources departments.

Singh Deo, locked in a turf war with Baghel, relinquished the Panchayat department last week. He remains the minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation and Commercial Tax (GST).

In his resignation letter, Singh Deo had said he was unable to fulfil the targets of the department as per the vision of the Jan Ghoshna Patra (poll manifesto) given the ”current scenario”.

Despite his repeated requests, funds were not sanctioned under the PM Awas Yojna, as a result of which houses could not be constructed for eight lakh people in the state, he had claimed.