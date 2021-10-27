Chhattisgarh police arrest journalist, tech assistant after Congress MLAs complain

Based on the complaint, Madhukar Dubey and Avinash Palliwar were booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including the charge of extortion, as per the report. (Representative image)

Chhattisgarh police have arrested a journalist and a technical assistant after two Congress legislatures complaint that the duo allegedly published “misleading and baseless” information about them.

Madhukar Dubey, who runs a web portal, and technical assistant Avinash Palliwar were arrested in Raipur on October 25 over the complaint of Congress MLAs Brihaspat Singh and Kuldeep Juneja, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, in the complaint, the MLAs alleged that the web portal zeroparty.in had published “misleading” information about them on October 24.

The report, against which the Congress leaders complained, was published by Dubey and circulated with Palliwar’s aid, said the report citing Town Inspector Satyaprakash Tiwari of the Civil Lines police station in Raipur. Therefore, both of them were arrested, Tiwari said.

Two separate FIRs were registered on complaints from the MLAs, said the report.

Based on the complaint, Dubey and Palliwar were booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including the charge of extortion, as per the report. They were booked under IPC sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 501 (1) (B) (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), the report stated.

Following their arrest, they were produced in court and have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days, added the report.