Chhattisgarh liquor scam case: Court extends ED custody of four accused

The money laundering case stems from a 2022 Income Tax department charge sheet filed against IAS officer Anil Tuteja and others before a court in Delhi.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur on May 15 extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Arun Pati Tripathi, Anwar Dhebar, Nitesh Purohit and Trilok Singh Dhillon until May 19, for their role in the money laundering offence in the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor syndicate scam in Chhattisgarh.

Tripathi was the first government official to be arrested as part of the investigation. Tripathi, an employee of the Indian Telecom Service, is deputed to the excise department. Additionally, he serves as Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited, which oversees the state's retail sale of all alcoholic beverages.

Nitesh Purohit, promoter of Giriraj Hotel located in Raipur, was arrested on May 10 while Trilok Singh Dhillon alias Pappu Dhillon was arrested on May 12.

The first person to be arrested by the agency in the case was Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor and Congress politician Aijaz Dhebar.

The ED had previously informed the court that Tripathi was appointed MD of the CSMCL in May 2019 at Anwar's request. He was subsequently tasked with maximising commissions on alcohol procured by CSMCL and setting up the selling of non-duty-paid alcohol in CSMCL-run stores, the statement added.

Purohit was involved in the handling and movement of illegally collected cash and was Anwar Dhebar's close associate, the ED statement claimed. Prior to that, the agency had informed the court that Purohit was allegedly aware of the illegal operations of Anwar Dhebar and willingly assisted him in the movement of proceeds of crime to Anil Tuteja (an IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre) and another person.

A “classic” methodology of money laundering, according to the ED, made Dhillon a “prime beneficiary” of the proceeds of crime. He “willingly and knowingly allowed his bank accounts and businesses to be used for layering large amounts of proceeds of crime,” according to the agency’s claim.

Fixed deposits of Rs 27.5 crore in the name of Dhillon’s firms apart from Rs 52 lakh “unaccounted” cash has been seized, the ED had said.

Money was collected for every bottle of liquor sold in Chhattisgarh and evidence of “unprecedented” corruption and laundering of Rs 2,000 crore generated by the syndicate led by Anwar Dhebar has been found, the agency had said. ED has also alleged that a "bribe" was collected from distillers in the state on a per liquor case basis procured from the CSMCL (state body for purchase and sale of liquor) and country liquor was being sold off-the-books.

According to the ED lawyer, the scam involved the selective grant of licenses to liquor manufacturers for commission, distribution of the collected money and collection of commission from liquor shops. The ED also alleged that a “bribe” was collected from distillers in the state who supplied liquor to CSMCL to allow them to form a cartel.

(With PTI inputs)