Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chhattisgarh govt withdraws general consent given to CBI to probe cases

The state government has written to the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Personnel to convey its decision in this regard, they said.

After West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government on January 10 withdrew general consent accorded to the CBI to probe cases in the state, officials said.

The state government has written to the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Personnel to convey its decision in this regard, they said.

With this, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would now require permission of the state government to conduct raids and probe in Chhattisgarh, the officials said.
tags #CBI #Chhattisgarh #Current Affairs #India

