Chhattisgarh govt to raise retirement age of industrial labourers to 60

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to increase the retirement age of industrial labourers working in private sectors to 60 years from current 58 years, a senior bureaucrat said.

Following the demands from various labour unions for increasing retirement age of such workers, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has decided to increase the retirement age to 60 years from existing 58 years, Secretary, Labour department, Subodh Singh told PTI.

Employees and labourers working in various undertakings, factories, industries and commercial institutions would now retire at the age of 60 years, he added.

This will be applicable to all undertakings, including factories, establishments, institutions and other industrial units coming under the purview of the Chhattisgarh Industrial Employment (Standing Order) Act, 1961, and the Chhattisgarh Industrial Employment (Standing Order) Rule, 1963, he said.

Singh said a final notification will be issued within 15 days after disposing of the suggestions received from all stake-holders.

He added that if needed, the employer of the given undertaking can increase the retirement age of any given employee by another two years upto 62 years.