App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chhattisgarh govt to raise retirement age of industrial labourers to 60

Following the demands from various labour unions for increasing retirement age of such workers, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has decided to increase the retirement age to 60 years from existing 58 years, Secretary, Labour department, Subodh Singh told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to increase the retirement age of industrial labourers working in private sectors to 60 years from current 58 years, a senior bureaucrat said.

Following the demands from various labour unions for increasing retirement age of such workers, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has decided to increase the retirement age to 60 years from existing 58 years, Secretary, Labour department, Subodh Singh told PTI.

Employees and labourers working in various undertakings, factories, industries and commercial institutions would now retire at the age of 60 years, he added.

Close

This will be applicable to all undertakings, including factories, establishments, institutions and other industrial units coming under the purview of the Chhattisgarh Industrial Employment (Standing Order) Act, 1961, and the Chhattisgarh Industrial Employment (Standing Order) Rule, 1963, he said.

Singh said a final notification will be issued within 15 days after disposing of the suggestions received from all stake-holders.

He added that if needed, the employer of the given undertaking can increase the retirement age of any given employee by another two years upto 62 years.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 08:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.