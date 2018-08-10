Chhattisgarh govt to distribute free lunches to MNREGA workers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh will launch Mukhyamantri Tiffin Distribution Scheme 2018 for workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) during an event at Sardar Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium on August 10.

Under the scheme, the government will provide free hot meals to MNREGA workers across the state during the lunchtime starting August 10. The scheme will benefit nearly 10.30 lakh MNREGA workers in the state.

The workers who are working under the MNREGA over past three years or have been working regularly for a month in the previous three years will be eligible to get a tiffin under this scheme.

The main motive of the state government is to provide proper nutrition food to workers of around 38 lakh families who are registered under the MNREGA scheme in the Chhattisgarh state.

Unlike other government schemes, the Mukhyamantri Tiffin Distribution Scheme 2018 arises out of an incident that happened during the Chief Minister's visit to Gaurkheda Village in Bilaspur. In the village, the CM reportedly met a MNREGA worker named Urmila, who offered her food to the Chief Minister Raman Singh during the lunchtime.

Moved by the lady's offer, Singh decided to launch this new tiffin distribution scheme for the welfare of the MNREGA labourers.

The event, organised by the Panchayat and Rural development department, will be attended by several ministers including Panchayat and Rural development minister Ajay Chandrakar, Food and civil supplies Punnulal Mohle, Agriculture minister Brijmohan Aggarwal, PWD minister Rajesh Munat.

Text Book Corporation chairman Devji Bhai Patel, MLAs Satyanarayan Sharma, Dhanendra Sahu and Naveen Markandey among MNREGA workers will also be present in the event.