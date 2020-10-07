Chhattisgarh govt to challenge farm laws in Supreme Court; minister says 'bills infringe on states' rights

Chhattisgarh government is set to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the farm laws, which were recently passed by both houses of the Parliament and notified as law after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent.

The Congress-ruled state is planning to file a plea stating that the laws infringe on a state subject.

"Chhattisgarh government will challenge the laws in the Supreme Court on the grounds that the Centre has framed laws on agriculture, a state subject in our Constitution. The Centre has used the term ‘inter-state trade and commerce’, which are in the Concurrent List of the Constitution. This trade is of agricultural produce and the Centre has practically rendered useless the state’s marketing machinery and the way our produce was being sold. It has used a back channel to push the bills. This is what we will tell before the Supreme Court," Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey told the Economic Times.

Farmers across India, especially in Punjab and Haryana, have staged protests and opposed these new laws saying it would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.

Chaubey held a meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel regarding farm legislation on October 6.

The state will also bring separate notifications to nullify the impact of the Centre's farm laws.

Noting that the amendment in Essential Commodities Act has removed the imposition of stock holding limits, Choubey said that the state is planning to bring a specific notification which would make it mandatory for all traders to declare the amount of produce they have stocked and how much has been traded.

This would keep a check on hoarding, he said.

Choubey said that unlike Haryana and Punjab, Chhattisgarh has a "robust mandi system".

"A separate law would be brought to ensure that no land is given to a private company or an individual to open an agricultural market. This would ensure that there are no private mandis in our state," Chaubey told the newspaper.

The state agriculture minister said that his department and legal experts are studying the three legislations and a special assembly session would be convened to pass the law.

Parliament last month passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. The bills became law after President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27 gave assent to contentious farm bills amid widespread protests against them across India.

The Congress along with many other opposition parties has claimed that the laws will harm the interest of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.

The government has maintained that the laws will help the farmers get a better price for their produce. It has accused the Opposition of misleading farmers and protecting "middlemen".