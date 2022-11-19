 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chhattisgarh government transfers seven senior IPS officers

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

Seven IPS officers have been transferred by the Chattisgarh government in a reshuffle.

In a reshuffle, the Chhattisgarh government has assigned fresh postings to seven senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, an official said on Saturday.

As per an order issued by the state home department on Friday, D M Awasthi, the director general (DG) of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy in Chandrakhuri, has been appointed as the DG of the state's Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW/ACB).

Notably, the 1986-batch officer, who served as the state's Director General of Police (DGP) since December 2018, was transferred to the police academy in November last year.

Inspector General (IG) Intelligence Anand Chhabra, a 2001-batch IPS officer, has been posted as the IGP of Durg range, the order stated.

IGP Surguja range Ajay Kumar Yadav will replace Chhabra as IG Intelligence, with an additional charge of IG Raipur range (with Raipur district jurisdiction only).

The Raipur police range covers five districts  Raipur, Gariaband, Mahasamund, Balodabazar-Bhatapara and Dhamtari.