    Chhattisgarh government inks MoU with Tata Technologies to develop polytechnics, ITIs into technical hubs

    A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his official residence on Saturday evening

    PTI
    October 02, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST
    File image: Twitter/@Bhupesh_Baghel

    Chhattisgarh State Planning Commission has signed an agreement with Tata Technologies Ltd to develop technical educational institutions (polytechnics and ITIs) into technological hubs and upgrade agricultural research and innovation centres, an official said on Sunday.

    A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his official residence on Saturday evening, he said.

    Speaking on the occasion, Baghel said there was scope for expansion of a technology-based economy, and education, knowledge and skills of youth should be in keeping with the demand of the industries.

    “It is the need of the hour that youth should be equipped with the latest technologies so that they are ready for employment and employment generation with self-employment,” the chief minister said.

    Apart from technical education, training is also an important factor for generating employment-oriented human resources, he said.

    Asserting that the MoU will accelerate industrial development in the state, Baghel said that Tata Technologies Limited, Pune is extending the benefits of its services and experience to other states also.

    Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Commission (SPC) Ajay Singh informed that Tata Technologies will provide its services to educational and technical institutions through the concerned departments in collaboration with the SPC for the next three years.

    A strategy and policy assistance unit under the SPC has been constituted to establish coordination between various departments, he added.

    PV Kaulgud, senior vice president of Tata Technologies, Pune said that under the agreement, 23 short-term technical courses will be started in the state.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 04:52 pm
