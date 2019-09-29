Chhattisgarh: First unit of NTPC's Lara power project to be commercially operational from October 1

State-run power giant NTPC on September 29 said its 800 MW Unit-I of Lara Super Thermal Power Station in Chhattisgarh will become commercially operational on Monday midnight.

Earlier last week, the company had said the unit would be commercially operational from September 29 midnight.

"In partial modification of our disclosure on September 27, 2019 regarding ...we hereby inform that, Unit-1 of 800 MW of Lara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) will now be declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of October 1, 2019 instead of 00:00 Hrs of September 30, 2019," a company statement said.

With the addition of this unit, the commercial capacity of Lara Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and NTPC Group will become 800 MW, 47,325 MW and 55,786 MW, respectively, it added.

The second 800 MW unit of Lara power project is under construction and is expected to go on stream in the next financial year.

NTPC currently operates 53 power stations (22 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 2 hydro, 1 wind and 11 solar projects). Further, it has 9 coal and 1 gas station, owned by joint ventures or subsidiaries.