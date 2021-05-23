Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel removes district collector who slapped man for violating lockdown norms

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Image: Twitter/@Bhupesh_Baghel)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 23 instructed the removal of District Collector Ranbir Sharma from Surajpur, after a video of the IAS officer slapping a man for violating lockdown norms went viral on social media.

Baghel said the case of Sharma’s “misbehaviour” had come to his notice through social media. “It is very sad and condemnable. No such act will be tolerated in Chhattisgarh. Instructions have been given to remove Collector Ranbir Sharma with immediate effect,” said in a Hindi tweet.

“I am upset with this incident. I apologise to the young man and his family,” Baghel added in another tweet.

In the video, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was seen slapping a man while enforcing lockdown norms in the district. Sharma was also seen instructing police officers accompanying him to beat the person.

The IAS Association had also condemned Sharma's behaviour. “It is unacceptable and against the basic tenets of the service and civility. Civil servants must have empathy and provide a healing touch to society at all times, more so in these difficult times,” the association said on Twitter.

Sharma had, however, reportedly apologised for his actions.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)