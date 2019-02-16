Chhattisgarh Assembly condemns Pulwama terror attack

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly strongly condemned the terror attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir Friday and paid homage to the martyred CRPF personnel.

Several political parties and social organisations took out candle marches to protest the dastardly attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed Thursday.

Speaker Charandas Mahant mentioned the terror attack in the House as soon as proceedings began in the morning.

"The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly strongly condemns this cowardly act by terrorists. The sacrifice of the martyred CRPF personnel will be remembered for ever," he said.

"This House pays a tearful homage to them and expresses solidarity with the family members of the martyred personnel and prays for quick recovery of the injured," Mahant added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Chaubey and Forest Minister Mohammed Akbar termed the attack as cowardly.

Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said the whole state stands in solidarity with family members of the martyred personnel.

The country is fighting a decisive battle against terrorism and its morale will not be dampened, he said.

The House observed two minutes' silence and was then adjourned for five minutes in honour of the martyred security personnel.

Speaking at a programme at Nagar Nigam Garden here, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condemned the terror attack and appealed people to contribute to rooting out of all forms of terrorism.

He unveiled a statue of former Union minister Vidyacharan Shukla who was killed in Jhiram Valley Naxal attack in 2013.

On the occasion,Baghel also administered a pledge to end terrorism to the gathering.

Congress, opposition BJP, Aam Admi Party (AAP) and various social organisations took out candle marches here to protest the terror attack and pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans.