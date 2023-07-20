Chhattisgarh assembly: BJP slams govt for failing to regularise contractual and daily wage employees (Image: ABP News)

The main opposition BJP on July 20 hit out at the ruling Congress in the Chhattisgarh assembly accusing it of ditching contractual employees working in various departments by not fulfilling its election promise of regularising their services.

Amid uproar on the issue, the House proceedings were adjourned for five minutes.

The issue was raised in the Zero Hour by Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel, and BJP legislators Dharamlal Kaushik, Brijmohan Agrawal and Ajay Chandrakar.

The opposition members said over 4 lakh contractual and daily wage employees under the banners of 145 organisations have been protesting across the state for the past 15 days seeking regularisation of their service as promised by the Congress during the 2018 assembly polls.

Thousands of such employees have been protesting in Naya Raipur, they said claiming that official works have come to a standstill due to the strike but the government is paying no heed to their demands.

The opposition MLAs said the government handed a jhujhuna (toy) to the contractual workers by just hiking their salary instead of regularising their jobs.

Contractual employees and their families are feeling ditched, the BJP members said demanding discussion on the issue by moving an adjournment motion notice.

The chair rejected their demand citing that the opposition members will get sufficient time during discussion on the no-confidence motion to be moved by the BJP later in the day.

Dissatisfied with the chairs ruling, BJP legislators started sloganeering demanding immediate discussion on the issue.

The pandemonium prompted the chair to adjourn the proceedings for five minutes.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced in the assembly on Wednesday that the salary of 37,000 contractual employees in various state government departments will be increased by 27 per cent and the pay of daily wage employees will be hiked by Rs 4,000 per month. PTI TKP NR