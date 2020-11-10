Cheria Bariarpur Election Result LIVE Updates | Raj Banshi Mahto maintains strong lead over JDU’s Kumari Manju Varma

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forged ahead of the challenger Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) as counting progressed in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 10, leading in 124 of the 243 seats. The Election Commission website said NDA candidates were leading in 124 seats, while the opposition alliance was ahead in 109 seats as of 5 pm.

Cheria Bariarpur located in Mithila region and Begusarai district in Bihar, sees the Rastriya Janata Dal's (RJD) candidate Raj Banshi Mahto maintain a strong lead over Janata Dal (JDU) candidate Kumari Manju Varma.

Varma won this seat in Bihar Assembly election in 2015 by defeating LJP's Anil Kumar Chaudhary.

The majority of exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggested that Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance might have an edge over the incumbent NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises HAM-S and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The Mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.