Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 121

Need 1 more seats to win

MGB : 114

Need 8 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cheria Bariarpur Election Result LIVE Updates | Raj Banshi Mahto maintains strong lead over JDU’s Kumari Manju Varma

Kumari Manju Varma won this seat in the 2015 election by defeating LJP's Anil Kumar Chaudhary.

Moneycontrol News

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forged ahead of the challenger Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) as counting progressed in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 10, leading in 124 of the 243 seats. The Election Commission website said NDA candidates were leading in 124 seats, while the opposition alliance was ahead in 109 seats as of 5 pm.

Cheria Bariarpur located in Mithila region and Begusarai district in Bihar, sees the Rastriya Janata Dal's (RJD) candidate Raj Banshi Mahto maintain a strong lead over Janata Dal (JDU) candidate Kumari Manju Varma.

Varma won this seat in Bihar Assembly election in 2015 by defeating LJP's Anil Kumar Chaudhary.

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 Bihar assembly election result here

The majority of exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggested that Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance might have an edge over the incumbent NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

From Tejashwi Yadav to Jitan Ram Manjhi, track all key candidates—who’s leading, trailing, winning and losing | One Stop Dashboard

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises HAM-S and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The Mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 05:32 pm

tags #Bihar #Bihar Elections 2020 #cheria bariarpur #India

