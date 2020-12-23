MARKET NEWS

Chennai doctor launches awareness cartoon on COVID-19

The film in Tamil, English and Hindi seeks to reinforce the "Mask Up India Movement" to promote COVID-19 appropriate behavior, according to a release.

PTI
December 23, 2020 / 01:37 PM IST
A woman wearing white protective gear, foreground, mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation site in Gauhati, India, on Sept. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

With emphasis still on wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a city doctor has launched an animated short awareness film "Chottu and Mottu", targeting children and public.

It aims to supplement the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who launched an awareness campaign to curb the spread of the virus, said Dr T S Chandrasekar, a Padma Shri Awardee, who has come out with the initiative.

"Chottu and Mottu aims to create awareness and inculcate the habit of wearing face masks, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene to function as social vaccine, especially among school students, particularly when schools reopen after lockdown. It is useful for the public too," Chandrasekar, founder-chairman of city-based Med India Hospitals, said.
