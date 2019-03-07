Chennai Central station to be renamed after MGR: PM Modi

Continuing its name-changing spree, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has decided to rename Chennai Central Station after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kancheepuram on March 6. The prime minister was in Tamil Nadu, addressing his first rally in the state after BJP inked a poll pact with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

During his speech, PM Modi said MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, is one of the most respected icons of India. “I am happy to share that we have decided to rename Chennai Central station after the great MGR,” said PM Modi.

"We are also seriously thinking about ensuring that flights to and from Tamil Nadu have inflight announcements in Tamil language," PM Modi said.

The prime minister had on December 30, 2018, announced the renaming of the Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, the Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep. The renaming was done to mark the 75th anniversary of the Tricolour hoisting by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose there.

Before that, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had changed the name of Faizabad district to Ayodhya district and Allahabad to Prayagraj.

The names of Haryana’s Gurgaon and Chhattisgarh’s Naya Raipur were also changed to Gurugram and Atal Nagar, respectively by the then BJP-rules state governments.