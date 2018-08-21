Chennai-based school teacher feeds 120 students every morning

Moneycontrol News

PK Ilamaran, a government school teacher from Chennai, feeds 120 students every day for free. For the last 20 years, he noticed a trend with children from poor families who could not afford to feed them in the morning. This would lead to stomach ache, headache and sun strokes. Thus, he decided to feed these these students for free every morning.

As reported by The Times Of India, he even petitioned the government to sponsor the breakfast for those who attend state-run schools. But the government’s unresponsive behaviour to his request annoyed him. He decided to take this matter in his own hand and started sponsoring breakfast of 120 students from his institution since July 1 this year.

“I love spending time with the students. It’s so calming when I watch their happy faces while having their breakfast. We buy Idli and Pongal from a nearby shop and serve them every day to avoid weakness” Ilamaran, who is also president of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Association, told TOI.

He added “it was so depressing for me to see them so weak. They come to school without breakfast and can hardly focus on the classes. I then began bringing food for them between 8 am and 9 am every day.”

Tremendous hike in the number of students attending school regularly is noticed by school teachers. Not just attendance, performance was also affected with this step of the president of the Teacher’s Association.