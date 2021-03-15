Chenab rail arch bridge nears completion in J&K; historic moment, says govt; here are some interesting facts

The railway ministry further added that after this, next in line is the arch upper of the Chenab bridge which will soon be completed.

The world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir completed another milestone on March 14. The arch bottom of the Chenab bridge has been completed, the Ministry of Railways said, quoting it as a historic moment.

"Historical Moment: The arch bottom of the Chenab bridge has been completed yesterday. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed. It is all set to be the world's highest railway bridge," the Ministry of Railways tweeted along with the video.

Earlier, the Railway Ministry had also listed some interested facts about the highest arch railway bridge in the world.

It said, "Railway Arch bridge on Chenab: Watch this video to learn some interesting facts about the highest arch Railway bridge in the world."



Railway Arch bridge on Chenab: Watch this video to learn some interesting facts about the highest arch Railway bridge in the world. pic.twitter.com/2uWs3lGmbj — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 13, 2021

