Chenab rail arch bridge nears completion in J&K; historic moment, says govt; here are some interesting facts

The Railway Ministry further added that after this, next in line is the arch upper of the Chenab bridge which will soon be completed.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 09:02 PM IST
Source: Twitter/@RailMinIndia


The world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir completed another milestone on March 14. The arch bottom of the Chenab bridge has been completed, the Ministry of Railways said, quoting it as a historic moment.

"Historical Moment: The arch bottom of the Chenab bridge has been completed yesterday. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed. It is all set to be the world's highest railway bridge," the Ministry of Railways tweeted along with the video.

Earlier, the Railway Ministry had also listed some interested facts about the highest arch railway bridge in the world.

It said, "Railway Arch bridge on Chenab:  Watch this video to learn some interesting facts about the highest arch Railway bridge  in the world."

Here are some of the interesting facts about the railway arch bridge over Chenab:

  • The iconic railway arch bridge over the river Chenab will connect the Kashmir valley to the rest of the nation.

  • The bridge is 1315 metre long with a main arch span of 467 metre, making it the highest arch railway bridge in the world at the height of 359 metres above the river bed level.

  • The rail line is expected to be 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

  • The height of one of the steel pier provided on the main Arch foundation at katra end is 131 metres which is much taller than Qutub Minar (72 metres).

  • The bridge has been designed to stand a wind speed of 266 km per hour.

  • Constructed at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore the bridge is said to be a crucial link in the 111 km stretch between Katra and Banihal under the flagship Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project.

  • The Chenab Bridge, the world's highest rail link can withstand high-intensity blasts of up to 40 kgs of TNT and an earthquake of magnitude 8 on the Richter Scale. Even after the blast, a train can run at a speed of 30 kmhp, PTI had reported.

