Factory fire in AP leaves six dead and 13 injured, state announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

At least six people were killed and 13 others injured in a fire accident at a chemical factory in Akkireddigudem, Eluru, in Andhra Pradesh last night, ANI reported on April 14. The fire broke out due to leakage of nitric acid and monomethyl.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh for the critically injured, and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries, the report added.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on April 13 in Porus Laboratories, News18 reported.

Police told News18 the explosion was triggered when the gas used for manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other intermediates in the boiler unit leaked due to suspected malfunction. One officer said the fire department is also looking for any missing employees.

“We have taken care of patients and given them necessary treatment with all required medicines. They have more than 70 percent burns,” Sowbhagya Lakshmi, superintendent of Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, told ANI.

Fire tenders from Nuzvid and nearby units were pressed into service and local police rushed to the spot soon after the blast was reported, as per The New Indian Express. This report added that disaster response teams have evacuated people from the nearby colonies due to fears that the gas leak could be dangerous.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed “anguish over the accident” and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences. His office tweeted: "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi" (sic)