Chembur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chembur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chembur is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 49.89% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48.97% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar won this seat by a margin of 10027 votes, which was 7.19% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 139490 votes.
Chandrakant Damodhar Handore won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 17966 votes. INC polled 123465 votes, 38.42% of the total votes polled.
