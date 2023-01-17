 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Check where India ranks for Singapore tourism sector in 2022

PTI
Jan 17, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Tourists from Indonesia, India and Australia were among the top spenders in the first nine months of 2022 with a spending of 8.96 billion Singapore dollars (SGD), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said.

India has been ranked the second-largest tourist market for Singapore in 2022 behind Indonesia, with 686,000 Indian arrivals, according to data provided by the country's tourism authority here on Tuesday.

India was the second-largest tourist market for Singapore in 2022 with 686,000 Indian visitors.

Indonesia was the largest tourist market with 1.1 million arrivals from the country.

Malaysia with 591,000 tourists was in third place.

Singapore's tourism receipts are estimated to reach SGD 13.8 billion to SGD 14.3 billion for 2022 - about 50 to 52 per cent of 2019 levels, said the STB.