English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Check Petrol, Diesel prices in your city: Crude oil price crosses $70 mark

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic-high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country raising concerns over high tax rates by the government.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST
Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

After a steep rise in prices earlier, petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the country on March 8, 2021, even as the price of crude oil surged above $70 per barrel after Saudi Arabia's Aramco said that an energy facility was attacked.

The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained stable at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The prices were last hiked by 24 paise per litre for petrol and 15 paise per litre for diesel on February 27, 2021, in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic-high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country raising concerns over high tax rates by the government. Fuel prices have rallied since January 2021 after a hike in global fuel prices.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stood at Rs 93.11 and Rs 86.45 per litre, respectively. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata were also stable at Rs 91.35 per litre and Rs 84.35 per litre, after the poll-bound state of West Bengal cut the state value-added tax (VAT) by Re 1 on February 20.

Close

Related stories

On February 26, Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the raging fuel prices will come down as the winter ends.

"Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It's an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. The price will come down," he said, as quoted by ANI.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #diesel #fuel price hike #India #petrol
first published: Mar 8, 2021 08:40 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.