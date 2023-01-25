 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Check how many Indians are concerned about threat of job layoff in a survey

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

In its second edition of India Union Budget survey, Kantar found that consumers expect an announcement in policy changes with respect to income tax, with increasing basic income tax exemption limit from current Rs 2.5 lakh being the most common expectation.

Every one in four Indians is concerned about the threat of job layoff while three out of four are worried about rising inflation yet half of them believe that the country's economy will grow in 2023, according to a survey by marketing data and analytics firm Kantar.

"At a macroeconomic level, most have a positive outlook -- 50 per cent believe that the Indian economy will grow in 2023 as against 31 per cent, who feel there will be a slowdown. Non-metros at 54 per cent are more optimistic as compared to metros," Kantar said.

However, it said the global economic slowdown and a potential resurgence of COVID-19 are key areas of worry for Indians.