Chauffeur's son from Gujarat makes it to IIM Ahmedabad

Twenty-two-year-old Hitesh Singh, the son of a chauffeur for Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), has made his family proud. He has been selected for a postgraduate programme at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, the country’s top business school.

As per a report by The Times of India, It was Hitesh and his father Pankaj Singh's dream to see him study at a business school. Pankaj would often drive Mr RS Sodhi, the managing director of GCMMF to work, and sometimes to the IIM Ahmedabad campus, where Mr Sodhi delivers lectures.

He finally realised his dreams when he accompanied his son to the personal interview session – the last hurdle one is required to cross before making it to the premier institute.

Hitesh came out with flying colours and decided to take up a specialised course on Food and Agro-business Management.

Pankaj had migrated to Gujarat from Bihar, several years ago, even before Hitesh was born. He began working as a security guard, but his salary wasn't enough to make ends meet. Pankaj was earning as low as Rs 600 per month as a security guard. So, he decided to learn how to drive and soon landed himself the job of a chauffeur affiliated to the GCMMF in 2007.

Hitesh grew up studying on scholarships. He passed out of a Gujarati Medium School, choosing Science as his stream after writing his Class 10 board exams.

Talking to the media, he said he was aware of the financial duress in the family from a very early age and took it upon himself to turn their fortunes. After getting selected to IIM-A by securing a score of 96.12% in CAT (Common Aptitude Test), he took a loan of Rs 23 lakh to complete his education.

Speaking about Hitesh’s feat, Mr Sodhi said the success was exemplary. He believes it will act as a story of aspiration for several other students hailing from underprivileged backgrounds who dream to make it big someday. He and his colleagues have also vowed to provide all kinds of academic support and suggestion Hitesh may require at the institute.